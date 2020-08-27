By not destroying cell phone, Jaish commander helped NIA crack Pulwama bombing case

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leadership in Pakistan wanted their foot soldiers to erase all digital footprints related to Pulwama bombing so that India was left with no evidence to nail Pakistan.

Jaish commander Umar Farooq – the one who executed Pulwama bombing – was instructed by Pakistan based top brass to destroy mobile phone soon after the terror attack. The idea behind this instruction was to wipe out all evidence related to Pulwama terror attack, leaving Indian investigating agencies high and dry.

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leadership in Pakistan wanted their foot soldiers to erase all digital footprints related to Pulwama bombing so that India was left with no evidence to nail Pakistan.

Jaish commander Umar Farooq – the one who executed Pulwama bombing – was instructed by Pakistan based top brass to destroy mobile phone soon after the terror attack.

The idea behind this instruction was to wipe out all evidence related to Pulwama terror attack, leaving Indian investigating agencies high and dry.

Pulwama was planned the day Umar Farooq infiltrated into Kashmir

NIA had a tough time piecing together the plot that finally exposed Pakistan’s role in the dastardly terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

As per NIA charge-sheet, planning started in April 2018, ten months before the deadly suicide bombing, when Masood Azhar’s nephew Umar Farooq infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir from Samba sector.

Umar shared a photograph of IED manufactured for terror strike with Masood Azhar and Ammar Alvi

On Feb 5, 2019, Umar Farooq along with Adil and Sameer Dar manufactured improvised explosive device (IED) to target CRPF convoy. Trio clicked pix with aluminium powder smeared on their faces.

Umar shared this photographs including one of IED and RDX with Masood Azhar and Ammar Alvi – who were then addressing a crowd that had gathered to celebrate Kashmir solidarity day – to convey that they were well prepared for the terror strike.

As per chargesheet, WhatsApp message retrieved by NIA revealed that Ammar Alvi after seeing these photographs gave the green signal for suicide bombing and instructed Umar to destroy his cell phone soon after. However, the next day due to snowfall they had to shelve the plan. Finally, on February 14, 2019, they carried out brutal attacks that almost brought India and Pakistan on brink of war.