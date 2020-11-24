BSF shoots dead Pak intruder along IB in Samba

BSF troops on Monday shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border (IB) in Samba district, officials said.

The body is lying on the zero line and has not been retrieved yet, they said.

The officials said the incident took place in the Check Faqeera border outpost area when BSF personnel noticed some suspicious movement of a person who was trying to sneak into the Indian side from Pakistan.



The intruder was challenged but he paid no heed and was subsequently shot dead, they said, adding an operation is on to retrieve the body of the deceased.