BSF foils cross-border infiltration attempt in Punjab

| By

SOURCE: IANS

Alert BSF personnel foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of anti-national elements from Pakistan into Indian Punjab in the early hours of Thursday by taking advantage of poor visibility due to dense fog.

The suspicious movement was detected by Border Security Force’s 181 Battalion near the fencing in the Abohar Sector. The troops promptly fired at the infiltrators who managed to run back to Pakistan by taking advantage of the inclement weather conditions, the BSF said.

During subsequent search in the area, an iron step-ladder and approximately 26-feet-long iron pole that could be used to throw or shift heavy contraband from across the fence were seized.

This year, the BSF seized 517 kg heroin on the Punjab border and shot dead eight Pakistani intruders.

As much as 553-km of India’s international border with Pakistan falls in Punjab, which is fenced by barbed wire.