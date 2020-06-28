BSF enhances sky vigil to foil Pak’s ‘drone plot’ against India

Days after BSF successfully foiled nefarious design of Pakistan to smuggle arms and ammunition through flying object on this side of the border, BSF has enhanced the sky vigil to foil Pakistan’s “drone plot” against India along International border. Top intelligence sources said that Pakistan using its observation posts and towers is now trying to carry out “drone plot” to smuggle weapons and to spy on this side.

“Though BSF troops have successfully shot down the arms laden drone on June 20 in Hiranagar sector but before that and after this incident as well, Pakistani drones were seen flying close to Indian territory and probably they are spying our activities,” sources expressed. As per exclusive inputs received, Pakistan is plotting against India through its posts and observation towers along the border. “Pakistan is now executing its nefarious conspiracies against India through LoC and international posts as well as observation towers along the Jammu border,” sources said.

In Jammu, they said that Pakistan has posts after every half kilometer on the 202 Km long stretch of international border and 284 km long LoC but there is an Observation Post on Pakistan after every one kilometer.“After unsuccessful attempts to infiltrate the terrorists on the Indo-Pakistan border this year by violating the ceasefire more than 2000 times, the neighbour is now plotting a ‘drone plot’ against India,” they added.

According to the security agencies, now Pakistan is in the position of using its LoC in Pakistan and drones on the international border to execute its nefarious plans.“Pakistan is not only trying to send weapons to India by flying drones from its posts and observation towers along the border, but it is also collecting important information on this side of the border by flying drones equipped with cameras,” they said.

Pertinent to mention here that on June 20 arms loaded drone was shot down by bsf in Hiranagar.

Post ‘drone plot’, the BSF has intensified the patrol along the border not only to stop the infiltration but also to keep an eye on the sky conspiracy being planned by Pakistan. Along with this, sources said that BSF jawans are also keeping an eye on every nefarious conspiracy of Pakistan with their observation towers.

BSF sources claimed that they are familiar with this new sky plot of Pakistan and BSF personnel is fully prepared to deal with it. “BSF is using modern equipment along with its jawans to keep an eye on every nefarious activity of Pakistan,” they asserted.