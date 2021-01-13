BSF detects 100-mtr long tunnel along IB with Pakistan – second tunnel in J&K in 2 months

The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected a tunnel along the International Border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. The tunnel was detected by BSF troops in Bobiyaan village during an operation this morning in Samba district of Jammu division on Wednesday (January 13, 2021).

The tunnel has been constructed from across the border in Pakistan to facilitate infiltration bid of terrorists into the Indian side. The tunnel originating from Pakistan was dug for nearly 100 meters inside the Indian territory, offcials said.

Senior BSF personnel and police officers have reached the spot.

Earlier, in November 2020 too the BSF troopers had discovered an underground tunnel on the international border at Regal area of J&K`s Samba district.

The 150-feet long underground tunnel was discovered by a patrol party and was allegedly used by four JeM terrorists who had been killed in an encounter near the Jammu-Srinagar national highway toll earlier that day.