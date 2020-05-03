BSF, BGB hold meeting after man found in Tripura sent to Bangladesh

SOURCE: ANI

A mentally disturbed person, apparently a Bangladeshi national, reportedly crossed over from Bangladesh and entered Tripura, Border Security Force (BSF) sources said. The man was found sitting outside a civilian’s house yesterday afternoon.

The sources said that the man was sent back to Bangladesh through river Feni by BSF as he appeared to be a Bagladeshi and added that the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) objected to that. Later, a meeting was held between the two forces. BGB refused to accept that the man is their national. BSF sources said the meeting concluded amicably.