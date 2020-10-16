BSF, BGB agree to jointly prevent trans-border crimes; minimise border tensions

The Border Security Force and the Border Guard Bangladesh held a meeting on Thursday and agree to reinforce their commitment to cooperate in minimising boundary-related problems. This is the first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic struck and it was conducted adhering to strict safety protocols, a BSF statement said.

“The nodal officer level meeting between the border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh was held at Tamabil in Bangladesh,” it said. Both sides agreed to jointly prevent trans-border crimes and pursue all pending development works to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries, the statement said.

The construction of Meghalaya’s first Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Dawki also figured in the discussion, it added.

Various problems faced by both the forces such as smuggling of cattle, narcotic drugs, fake currency and other contraband items, were also discussed.