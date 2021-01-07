BSF asked to step up vigil after terrorists spotted near borders in Jammu region

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

The Border Security Force (BSF) has been asked to step up vigil in the frontier areas of Jammu after the Multi Centre Agency (MAC) alerted the Ministry of Home Affairs on ISI’s effort to push terrorists from across the borders in the region

In a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the MAC suggested that as many as 118 terrorists had gathered on the other side of the borders opposite the Jammu region.

It went on to add that Pakistani intelligence agency was providing GPS and other navigation systems to the terrorists apart from winter clothing.

“According to inputs received from intelligence agencies, in recent times, the presence of 180 terrorists was indicated at various launch pads near Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB). Of these 65 terrorists were spotted opposite the Valley region and 118 have been reported opposite the Jammu region,” said a source in the security establishment.

BSF has been alerted all along the borders in Jammu region after the MAC report indicated the presence of such a big number of terrorists, said another source.

As per the report, the presence of terrorists has been witnessed at launch pads of Lunia Dhok, Degwar Trewan, Chirikot Naban, Thandi Kassi, PP Nala, LP Samani, Dewa, Dadal opposite Poonch, Krishna Ghati, Bhimber Gali, Naushera, Sunderbani and Hirangar areas, said the sources.