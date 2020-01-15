Broadband Services to Back in Kashmir Tomorrow, Low Speed Internet in Jammu



SOURCE: IANS

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has allowed broadband internet facility in hotels, educational institutions and travel establishments, an official order said late on Tuesday. Low speed internet will also be restored in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Reasi districts of Jammu region.

Earlier, a report by IANS said that the services would be restored partially by Wednesday. The agency stated quoting their sources that the government is set to restore broadband internet in the Kashmir Valley and low speed internet in the Jammu region, the sources said, adding that the formal announcement in this regard is likely to be made by government spokesman Rohit Kansal. “Things are being finalised and an announcement will be made soon.

“There is every likelihood that authorities may announce restoration of 2G internet services in Jammu region and partial restoration of broadband in Kashmir region,” a source said.

Internet services were suspended across J&K on August 5, when the Centre announced to scrapping of the Constitution’s Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh. However, in Jammu, broadband services were restored in October last year, while in Ladakh, both mobile and broadband services were restored.