BRO builds three bridges near Indo-China border, helps Indian Army move tanks to Eastern Ladakh

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has made three new bridges in Ladakh’s Nimu region operational from Monday. The strategically located bridges are helping Indian Army move tanks and other heavy artillery to the Eastern Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The BRO has replaced an old bailey bridge, which was used by 24-tonne vehicles, with a sturdier bridge which can bear the load of vehicles weighing up to 70 tonnes. The construction of this bridge in Nimu was done in a record time of three months. While speaking to media, BRO Executive Engineer B Kishan said, “This bridge is at kilometre 397. Earlier, there were three bottlenecks at kilometre 362, 361 and 397. This bridge has been constructed in a record time of three months. On the request of the Army, we made a 50-metre long steel structure bridge which can carry any sort of load.”

“This is an R-70 class bridge (which can be used by vehicles up to 70 tonnes) and it can take any sort of load to the forward posts,” he said.

The second bridge is being rebuilt at the Basgo location in Nimu and would be operational in the coming days. It also has the ability to withstand heavy vehicles including trucks towing artillery guns and tank boat vehicles.

A BRO official confirmed that since the bridge is under construction, they have stopped the flow of a small drain below the bridge to allow the movement of heavy vehicles from the side of the bridge.

The third bridge has been built at a place called Ule Topo, which is further ahead on the Srinagar-Leh highway, from where the armoured vehicles are brought by road.

The bridge is being used by the Army for smooth movement of troops ad equipment towards Leh and to forward areas in Eastern Ladakh.

When asked about the frequent Chinese objections over road construction activities by India in the Ladakh sector, the BRO Engineer said, “In BRO, we have the mandate to construct roads. BRO has nothing to do with objections as we do whatever assignment is given to us.”