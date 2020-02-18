British MP Debbie Abrahams held no valid visa, indulged in ‘anti-India’ activities: Govt sources

| By

SOURCE: The Statesman

A day after the British Member of Parliament, Debbie Abrahams, was disallowed entry to India and deported from the IGI airport, government sources confirmed that the MP did not hold valid visa as it was revoked before days she came to India on account of her indulging in activities which went against “India’s national interest”.

“Abrahams was issued an e-Business Visa on October 7th last year which was valid till October 5, 2020. But her visa was revoked on February 14, on account of her indulging in activities which went against India’s national interest,” the sources said. “In any case, previously issued e-Business visa meant for business meetings can’t be used for visiting family and friends, as claimed by her,” NDTV was quoted sources as saying.

Yesterday in a statement, the British MP had said she was on a personal visit to India.

Earlier in the day, the High Commission of India in London had also confirmed from the Indian Immigration authorities that the MP did not hold a valid visa.

There is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals and she was accordingly requested to return, the High Commission added.

Abrahams reached India yesterday at 8:50 am after which at the immigration she was told that her visa is no longer valid.

MP took to Twitter to slam the Indian government through series of tweets for its move. In a tweet, reacting at the Indian government’s claim that the revocation of her visa was against her controversial stand on the Kashmir issue, she said, “Very disappointing that a friend can’t respectfully criticise another friend. Isn’t this the sign of a healthy democracy?”

In another tweet, clarifying on the Indian government’s claim that her views on Kashmir were controversial, she said, “Again, for clarity, I am PRO human rights and social justice. I will always speak up for people who are not afforded these rights including Kashmiris on both sides of the line of control.”

Yesterday the MP in a statement said, “I tried to establish why the visa had been revoked and if I could get a `visa on arrival’ but no one seemed to know. Even the person who seemed to be in charge said he didn’t know and was really sorry about what had happened.”

“So now I am just waiting to be deported unless the Indian Government has a change of heart. I’m prepared to let the fact that I’ve been treated like a criminal go, and I hope they will let me visit my family and friends,” it added.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi justified the Indian government’s move by terming it ‘necessary’.

In a tweet, he said, ” She is not just an MP but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India’s sovereignty must be thwarted.”

After the Indian government’s decision of abrogation of Article 370 had come, Abrahams had written to India’s High Commissioner to the UK saying that the action ‘betrays the trust of the people of Kashmir’.