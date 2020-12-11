Brazil’s CBC and India’s SSS Defence joint venture to take off in 2021

Production of ammunition under the joint venture between Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos (CBC) Brazil, the world’s second-largest ammunition manufacturer, and Stumpp Schuele & Somappa India (SSS Defence) will take off in August 2021. Sharing this information, Fernando Saim, of CBC, said, “The SS-CBC India Ammunition project is set to start operations in August 2021, in Andhra Pradesh. The joint venture will focus on not only the Indian market but will also reach out to the region.”

The joint venture between the two companies was inked in January this year.

South American company plans to manufacture multiple ammunition and for different calibres which include — the 9 mm, 7.62×39 mm,7.62×51 mm, .338 Lapua and 12.7 mm. While Dr Marcus Degaut, Secretary for Defence Products, Ministry of Defense of Brazil announced that a high-level delegation from Brazil will visit India in February 2021 for AeroIndia.

Besides CBC of Brazil, the world’s second-largest ammunition manufacturer, and SSS Defence, there is another joint venture another Brazilian company Taurus Armas S.A., and Jindal Defence.