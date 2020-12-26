Brazilian Satellite Amazonia 1 is shipped to India

| By

SOURCE: Egencia brazil

The Amazonia 1 satellite is already on its way to India. The boarding took place on an Emirates B777 plane, at São José dos Campos Airport (SP). The forecast for launching into space is in February 2021.

“In order to have the satellite prepared for shipment to the launch base, we count on the commitment of hundreds of people with the tireless work of years of preparation. The challenges were many. As a result, we are just a few steps away from completing the full cycle of a fully developed, integrated, tested satellite in Brazil and Brazil, ”said Clezio de Nardin, director of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE / MCTI), in a press conference. press held this morning (22) on the premises of São José dos Campo Airport and broadcast live on the Ministry of Science and Technology (MCTI) channel on Youtube.

For the president of the Brazilian Space Agency (AEB), Carlos Moura, it is a privilege for Brazil to see its space program consolidating this achievement. “This is largely due to the technological capacity of people, to scientific development, but also to the logistical effort that continues until it reaches India, and also to the administrative effort, which is a victory for all institutions,” he said.

The satellite

The satellite will have the mission of providing remote sensing data (images) to observe and monitor deforestation, especially in the Amazon Region. With six kilometers of wires and 14,000 electrical connections, Amazonia 1 will be the third Brazilian remote sensing satellite in operation, along with CBERS-4 and CBERS-4A.

Amazonia 1 is the first Earth observation satellite completely designed, integrated, tested and operated by Brazil. Scheduled for launch in February 2021, Amazonia 1 is a synchronous (polar) Sun orbit satellite that will generate images of the planet every 5 days. For this, it has a wide-view optical imager (camera with three frequency bands in the VIS visible spectrum and a band near the Near Infrared or NIR infrared ) capable of observing a range of approximately 850 km with a resolution of 64 meters.

“The satellite data could be used for a multitude of applications, such as environmental monitoring, agriculture – this is a major advance – and monitoring of coastal zones and other related applications. In addition to the data, Amazonia 1 is fundamental from a technological point of view, it validates our multi-mission platform in flight, a development led by MCTI, but with the strong presence of AEB and Inpe for the benefit of our industrial park ”, stressed Nardin .

Its orbit was designed to provide a high rate of revisit (5 days), having, therefore, the ability to provide a significant amount of data from the same point on the planet. On demand, Amazonia 1 will be able to provide data from a specific point in 2 days. This feature is extremely valuable in applications such as deforestation alerts in the Amazon, as it increases the likelihood of capturing useful images in view of cloud cover in the region.

The Amazonia series satellites will consist of two independent modules: a Service Module, which is the Multimission Platform (PMM); and a Payload Module, which houses imaging cameras and equipment for recording and transmitting image data.