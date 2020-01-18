BrahMos with Su-30s to boost firepower to combat Chinese threat in Indian Ocean Region

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set enhance its strike capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region keeping an eye on the increasing Chinese presence to augment the Indian Navy’s strength by inducting Sukhoi fighter jets armed with lethal BrahMos missile in the newly set up squadron based in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu.

The new squadron will initially have five to six fighter jets but gradually it will operate with full strength. Each squadron has 18 aircraft. The induction will happen on January 20, 2020.The Su-30 has a range of 1,200 km and with addition 300 in range of the BrahMos it can strike at locations deep inside the Indian Ocean Region.

“This will be the first lethal squadron to be set up in the Southern Command,” an IAF official said.

Although the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas is based in Sulur, Tamil Nadu the range and weapon capabilities of Su-30 will make it the first such squadron.

“With BrahMos tried and tested for anti-ship operations it will augment the Navy’s capabilities in the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean Region,” an official said.

The integration of BrahMos with Su-30 was fast-tracked after the Balakot air strikes last year as Pakistan Air Force launches a retaliatory air raid the next day.

With the focus on tri-service synergy the move will also be a good testing ground for future where joint theatre commands are being considered the way forward for future warfare.

One of the mandates for the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat is to set up theatre commands comprising components from Army, Navy and Air Force.

The new Air Force squadron is aimed at strengthening firepower in the Indian Ocean Region as Chinese forays here have increased over the years.

INCREASING PRESENCE OF CHINA IN INDIA OCEAN REGION

Increasing presence of China in the India Ocean Region has been a strategic concern for India.

The Chinese navy vessels including their submarines frequent the water on the pretext of anti-piracy operations, intelligence reports suggested.

China has been expanding its naval operations in the Indian Ocean Region and the Indian Navy is aware of its growing maritime prowess.

They have been shifting a lot of resources from other arms to the Navy, keeping in line with their aim of becoming a global power.

In September last year a Chinese vessel close to the Indian waters was asked to go back after it was suspected to be on a spying mission.