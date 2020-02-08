BrahMos Missile ready for exports, many countries interested: DRDO Chief

| By

SOURCE: ANI

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for increasing defence exports to USD 5 billion, DRDO Chief Satheesh Reddy on Thursday said that many countries have shown interest in acquiring the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which can be exported to friendly foreign countries.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chief said the target of increasing defence exports to USD 5 billion was achievable and the DRDO would play an important role in it. “BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is one of the most important products that we are looking to export. We have received many queries about the missile system,” Reddy said.

Several countries, including the Philippines and Vietnam, have shown interest in acquiring the BrahMos missile which can hit targets at around 300 km.

The DRDO chief also elaborated on the other products that can be exported and said, “We can also offer radars, anti-tank missiles, surface to air missiles and various types of torpedoes for exports.”

“The goal of exporting USD 5 billion in defence exports in the next five years is the direction given by the Prime Minister and we all have to work towards the meeting the target. I am sure that the technologies and capabilities that have been developed over the years and what it is today, we can definitely achieve it,” he further added.