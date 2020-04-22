BrahMos Aerospace Helps Jabalpur With PPE Kits, N-95 Masks

| By

SOURCE: PTI

BrahMos Aerospace, the Indo-Russian joint venture known the world over for making missiles, has given 500 PPE kits and 2,500 N-95 masks to the Jabalpur district administration in Madhya Pradesh to help in the fight against coronavirus. The missile company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Sudhir Kumar Mishra assured that they will provide more assistance to Jabalpur whenever required, a state public relations official said on Tuesday.

“The countrys prestigious BrahMos Aerospace has given 500 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, 2,500 N-95 masks and 30 thermal scanners to the Jabalpur district administration, he said.

These vital equipment were handed over to Jabalpur Collector Bharat Yadav by the Red Cross Society secretary Ashish Dixit on behalf of the missile manufacturing company, the official said.

The collector also thanked BrahMos Aerospace CEO Sudhir Kumar Mishra, who is an alumnus of Government Jabalpur Engineering College, for the help.