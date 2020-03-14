Boeing to double component sourcing from India

Talking to media at aviation exhibition Wings India 2020, he said that air traffic in China and other Asia Pacific countries has gone down by more than half due to the coronavirus scare.

Aircraft maker Boeing plans to double sourcing from India from the current value of $1 billion a year to $2 billion from over 200 suppliers, according to Darren Hulst, vice-president and global head of marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. These suppliers are manufacturing high-end systems and components for some of Boeing’s most advanced products as part of its global supply chain.

He said that the aviation market is resilient and will grow throughout 2020. Boeing forecasts air carriers in India will need about 2,500 new commercial aircraft by 2040.

China used to witness as many as 15,000 departures on an average in a normal day and it has come down to about 3,000 flights a day. However in India, the company claimed that it did not have much impact.

“The mainland China market in normal operations we see about 15,000 departures a day and at the peak of the virus, they were operating around 3,000 flights a day, about 80% decline.

If you exclude China, in the rest of the Asia Pacific market, probably about 5,000 flights a day and at one point in time we saw about 2,500 or something like that. These are rough numbers,” Hulst said.

To a query if there are any deferments in deliveries of aircraft by airlines due to the slump in the industry, he said, “Aircraft deliveries are case-by-case and one-on-one basis. We have not done any deferring yet.”