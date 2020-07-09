Boeing completes Apache deliveries to IAF, next batch in 2023

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

IAF has taken deliveries of All 22 Apache Helicopters after five Apache helicopters which got delayed due to COVID situation have reached India and have been assembled and flown to forward bases at Pathankot and Jorhat air stations. Boeing will deliver six Apache Helicopters meant for the Indian Army in 2023 but both in terms of capabilities IAF and Indian Army version will be identical since it was procured as follow on order from the original deal for 22 which was signed in 2015.

Army has decided to go with a different color scheme and will move away from light blue livery seen in the IAF version. Indian Army is keen to acquire 5 more Apache Helicopters under the original contract at the same price since the original contract had follow on order option for 11 helicopters.

