BMP falls on Captain Deeksha Thapa, officer succumbs to his injuries on the spot in Galwan

SOURCE: AMAR UJALA

Capt Dikshant Thapa of 6 Mechanised Infantry lost his life in the line of duty on 30 Aug 2020 in Galwan, Ladakh. While loading the BMP (Infantry Fighting Vehicle), in a civil truck trailer which toppled. Captain Deeksha Thapa died in this accident. The accident occurred near Karu-Kiyari, 45 km from Leh.

While loading BMP, a civil truck rammed the trailer due to which it toppled. The incident took place near Karu in Ladakh: Army officials.