BJP slams Rahul Gandhi as China’s media ‘endorses’ Congress’ attempt to ‘shake’ PM Narendra Modi government

In a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Saturday (September 5) cited a report published in Chinese newspaper Global Times, claiming that India’s enemies were using Congress’ shoulders to harm the national interest.

This is a classic definition of “anti-India stand”, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference, asserting that the Gandhi family has got “endorsement” from China.

Earlier, Chinese daily Global Times had tweeted, “PM Narendra Modi and the BJP face huge pressure amid border tensions with China, as the Indian National Congress is waiting for a chance to shake the BJP’s rule by heavily criticizing failed domestic governance and risky foreign policy: expert.”

The BJP spokesperson noted that the report published in Global Times, which is controlled by the Chinese state, sends a clear message that Beijing is frustrated by the steps taken by Indian Army to thwartits attempts to violate the Line of Actual Control and the Congress is seen as a party by China to put forward its anti-India agenda.

“The love between China and the Congress is out in open,” Patra noted.

“Be it Pakistan, terrorists or China; why is this that all of them like the Congress,” he asked, mentioning that Rahul Gandhi’s comments were highlighted by Pakistan in its dossier against India in the United Nations after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre had revoked Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi, Patra said, “Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi. You were earlier a hero of Pakistan. Now, you are a hero of China too. But you are a big zero for India. You are a hero for our enemies. China is in a disadvantageous position and is using the Congress’s shoulders to fire at India… This is a classic definition of anti-India stand.”

Patra also talked about the meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Chinese envoy during the Doklam crisi and said, “The name Xi Jinping now sounds a lot like Sonia Xin and Rahul Ping.”