Biplab Deb pays homage to Army jawan who died on India-China border, hands over Rs 5 lakh cheque to kin

| By

SOURCE: ANI

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday paid homage to braveheart Bijoy Debbarma, who lost his life while discharging duties along the India-China border, and handed over his kin a cheque of Rs 5 lakh here at his residence in Guliraibari village.

The Chief Minister along with other officials went to the house of the late jawan in Sepahijala district. “Paid homage to brave Martyr of Indian Army, Bijoy Debbarma at his residence in Guliraibari, Bishramganj. Condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to his family from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Late Bijoy Debbarma is a pride of our State. I salute his sacrifice,” Deb tweeted.

Debbarma was posted at an advanced position in Arunachal Pradesh along the border with China who had passed away on June 3 after getting critically injured in an accident.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said that Bijoy Debbarma is a ‘brave son of Bharat Mata’, who has brought laurels to the state of Tripura by sacrificing his life while serving at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

He also said that Debbarma is “an inspiration for all and he salutes his sacrifice”.

On Friday night, an Air Force flight brought the coffin of Debbarma at the MBB Airport here.

The body was then taken to his home at Guliraibari in Bisramganj under Sepahijala district and on Saturday, where he was given a military funeral.