Bihar man released day after India-Nepal border firing, says ‘troops dragged him from Indian side’

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

A Bihar resident, who was detained by Nepal’s security personnel on Friday (June 12) after firing near India-Nepal border, returned to the Sitamarhi district of the state after being released by them. An unprecedented incident took place on June 12 morning in which one Indian was killed and two others were injured when Nepal’s Armed Police Force opened fire on a group near Lalbandi-Janki Nagar border following an altercation.

“We ran to return to our when they (Nepal APF) started firing, but they dragged me and hit me with a rifle butt and later took me to Nepal’s Sangrampur. They told me to confess that I was brought there from Nepal. I told them you can kill me but I was brought there from India,” Lagan Kishore, the Bihar resident, who was detained by the Nepal armed police, told ANI.

He said that he along with his son had gone at the border to meet his daughter-in-law, who is a Nepali national. He claimed that Nepali security personnel hit his son, and when he retorted, they asked him to stay silent. “They called up 10 more security personnel who came to the border and fired bullets in air,” he added.

One Indian, identified as Vikesh Yadav (22) received bullet injury in the air firing by Nepali security personnel and died on the spot; whereas two others, Umesh Ram (18) and Uday Thakur (24) were wounded.