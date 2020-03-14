Big setback for terror-accused Yasin Malik, TADA court says enough prima facie evidence for prosecution

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

In a big setback to terror-accused Yasin Malik, Jammu TADA court on Saturday said there is enough prima facie evidence to prosecute him in the case pertaining to the killing of unarmed Air Force officers in Kashmir in 1990. The court will give sanctions for framing of charges against the leader of banned terror outfit Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Yasin Malik is currently under trial for the alleged killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and kidnapping of Rubaiyya Sayeed, the daughter of then Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed in 1989-90.

Back in October last year, the separatist leader was scheduled to appear in the TADA court in Jammu but Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, authorities refused to produce him to the court. The authorities had then claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs had instructed them not to produce Yasin Malik in any court.

Two cases against Yasin Malik

The first case against Yasin Malik pertains to an incident that occurred on January 25, 1990, at Rawalpora, Srinagar. The IAF officers were fired upon by terrorists in which 40 of them received serious injuries while four others were killed in the attack.

The second case related to the kidnapping of Dr Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed and sister of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, for getting five of the outfit’s terrorists released from custody in exchange of her release.

She was abducted by terrorists in the same bus she was travelling in. She was taken to some unknown place, where her captors threatened to kill her in case their demands were not met.