Big guns are in town for DefExpo

The country’s third-generation main battle tank Arjun, anti-aircraft weapon Tunguska, T-90 tank and other war machines on Thursday arrived at Vrindavan Yojna, Sector 15 – the venue for Defence Expo-2020 in Lucknow.Named after Arjun, the archer prince of Indian epic Mahabharat, the main battle tank was indeed a head turner as it arrived at the venue. People from the nearby localities too turned up to capture the glimpse of the war machine. But due to high security, they were denied entry.

The tank, Arjun is one of the many DRDO-developed innovations that would be kept on display during the five-day-long Defence Expo from February 5 to 9. Some defence personnel, who were taking care of the arrangements at the venue, called it a state-of-the-art machine.

“12mm calibre gun makes Arjun, a step ahead of other tanks in the world. And its computer controlled integrated fire control system gives it day-night stabilised sighting system that makes it more accurate with its target. It’s one of the deadliest war machines,” the personnel said highlighting the specifications of the war machine.

Modular Bridging System, Advanced Carbon Composite Modular Bridging System, Wheeled Armoured Platform (Wh AP), Counter Mine Flail (CMF) Medium Power Radar, Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), Advanced Towed Artillery gun System (ATAGS) and Unexploded Ordnance Handling Robot (UXOR) are a few other innovations that will be put on display by DRDO.

Gargi Malik, PRO, defence said the expo would have a segment where these war machines and their capabilities would be displayed in full public view.

Anti-aircraft gun Tunguska was another attraction at the venue. It is a Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon, armed with a surface-to- air gun and missile system.

“The weapon carries eight 9M311-M1 surface-to-air missiles. The missiles have semi-automatic radar command to line-of-sight guidance and weigh 40kg with a 9kg warhead. They are 2.5m long with a diameter of 1.7m and wingspan of 2.2m. The missile’s maximum speed is 900m/s and can engage targets travelling at speeds up to 500m/s. Range is from 15 to 6,000m for ground targets and 15 to 10,000m for air targets,” said a defence personnel.

“The two twin-barrel 30mm anti-aircraft guns are mounted on the vehicle. These guns have a maximum firing rate of 5,000 rounds per minute and a range of 3,000m against air targets. This extends to 4,000m against ground targets,” added the personnel. Besides, T-90 tank had already been brought to the venue for the final day.

