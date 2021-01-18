Biden’s China policy tweaks could bring fresh tensions for India and Russia

When the United States swears in a new president on January 20, there will be sighs of relief at home and abroad, especially after the January 6 storming of Capitol Hill by Donald Trump’s supporters in denial over Joe Biden’s election victory.

One hopes this group makes no further attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power in the world’s oldest and most relevant democracy, though there are disturbing reports of a “Million Militia March” across the US to protest against the swearing-in.

The White House transition is expected to return a much-needed normalcy to US governance and a stability and predictability to American diplomacy after the tumultuous Trump years.Biden’s team is expected to review ties with China in the first instance, which will affect Russia, India and the relations that link these four nations in an uneven quadrilateral. Whatever President Trump’s transgressions in steering US foreign policy, which often lurched from one extreme position to the other, it is agreed that China was smoked out of the grey zone that characterised the Washington-Beijing relationship post-Cold War.

From Bill Clinton to Barack Obama, presidents prioritised the US-China relationship along the economic-trade-investment track with an abiding but understated security-strategic dissonance. The received wisdom was that, as Beijing prospered, it could be brought to the global table and encouraged to conform to the prevailing US-led international order. Yet Obama’s second term saw a Xi Jinping-led China become more assertive, not least in the South China Sea, even as America invoked international law and freedom of the high seas.



In a departure from this template, Trump was unambiguous in identifying Beijing as a threat to US interests and imposing strictures and penalties.

While China has been identified as a security concern since the 1990s, the bilateral relationship deteriorated swiftly during Trump’s term, hitting an all-time low last year as US protocols and agreements pertaining to trade, Tibet and Taiwan were radically recast.

At the start of the year, the State Department said China’s Communist Party “poses the central threat of our times, undermining the stability of the world to serve its own hegemonic ambitions”, adding that the country, under the party’s control, “is not a model world citizen”.

