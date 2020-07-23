Bharat ek khoj: The significance DRDO’s new light, powerful drone ‘Bharat’ for surveillance at LAC

The crisis at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh could drag on for weeks if not months as there has been no further disengagement along the border. Accordingly, the build-up on the Indian side of the LAC may have to continue as the People’s Liberation Army seems to be in no mood to go back to the position it was in April.

With thousands of Chinese troops and hi-tech weaponry also amassed on the other side of the LAC, the tense stalemate continues. In such a situation, the danger of a miscalculation or a small incident spiralling out of control cannot be completely ruled out. Meanwhile, as the rainy season gives way to autumn, it will turn quite cold in these parts in the treacherous Himalayan ranges through which the LAC passes.

For all these reasons, the Indian military will have to up its surveillance game along the long border.

This is where modern drone technology can come in very handy. Surveillance drones together with a range of other tools and gadgets can give the Indian army real-time intelligence about what the PLA is up to near the border.

Bharat – eyes in the skies

The Bharat drone has been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) lab in Chandigarh. Defence sources were quoted as telling news agency ANI that the drone was among the “most agile and lightest surveillance drone” in the world to have been developed by the DRDO.

A series of these drones is being deployed in eastern Ladakh, which is the site of the ongoing dispute with China.

Among the cutting-edge features of the drone are its “unibody biomimetic design” and advance release tech. Despite its small size, it packs in a lot of power and has the ability to work with a high level of accuracy at any location.

Thanks to its Artificial Intelligence, it has the ability to detect both friend and foe and take relevant action.

It can survive the extreme temperatures of upper Ladkakh, has state of the art night vision tech, and can escape the watchful eyes of a radar.

The drone can provide real-time video feed and its AI tools can analyse data on the spot.

Bharat was designed by the DRDO’s Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory.

The Chandigarh-based lab’s mission is to develop technologies and products related to warheads; provide state-of-the-art diagnostics facilities for test and evaluation of armaments systems; and boost India’s technology base in armaments by providing requisite infrastructures and quality manpower.