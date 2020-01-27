Bharat Dynamics to showcase New 3rd Gen ATGM at DefExpo2020

| By

SOURCE: IDRW NEWS NETWORK

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has announced that it will be showcasing for the first time, it’s in-house developed 3rd Generation Fire and Forget anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at DefExpo2020 in Lucknow next month.

BDL already has developed Amogha-1 a second-generation ATGM with a 2.8 km range which is based on the wire-guided tech which was tested in 2016 and also went on to develop Amogha-2 which was Wireless Anti-Tank Missile with RF Guidance but the new 3rd Generation Fire and Forget anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) will be called Amogha-3.

According to sources close to idrw.org, Amogha-3 will be equipped with an Active Imaging infra-red (IIR) seeker, which BDL hopes that Amogha-3 will supplement, DRDO developed Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile’ (MPATGM) system.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copy right strikes