Bengaluru: HAL designer bags prestigious IETE Award

HAL’s Deputy General Manager (Design) Ajay Khare has been bestowed with the prestigious The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) award for the year 2020 for his outstanding work in Full Life Cycle Development of Indigenous Mission and Safety Critical Avionics Systems starting from conceptualization and design to certification and production.

Khare received the award at the digital event held on Sunday on the occasion of the 63rd IETE Convention, in which he delivered a lecture.

The award consists of a citation, a medal and a plaque.

The annual award instituted by Dr R K Tyagi, former Chairman of HAL in memory of his late father Devi Singh Tyagi in 2016 is given to an eligible technocrat or a scientist or an engineer or an academician for outstanding contribution in the field of avionics and defence electronics that results in strategic and commercial advantage towards meeting

the national objective of `Make in India’.

I am proud that Khare has received the award this year. Over the years, HAL has been making concerted efforts in its R&D programs and is also facilitating indigenisation at a greater scale. We are seeing positive results, said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

Khare’s remarkable contribution has resulted in establishing two successful avionics product lines (Mission Computers & Solid State Flight Data Recorders) in HAL. The

variants of indigenously designed and developed Mission Computers and Solid State Flight Data Recorders have been deployed in different aircraft platforms.

Khare works at Mission and Combat System (MCSRDC), HAL’s R & D Centre in Bengaluru.

The awardee list includes P Balasubramanian (2019, Scientist F, DRDO), Amit Tiwari (2018, BEL), Dr Jayakumar M (2017, Scientist G, ISRO) and Ms T S Padma Priya (2016, HAL).