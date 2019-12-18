Bengaluru airport to integrate military and civil radars

SOURCE: Bangalore Mirror

In order to facilitate simultaneous operations from Yelahanka air base and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the IAF has decided to co-locate its radar controllers with Airport Authority of India radar controllers at the airport.

This is for the first time in the country that military and civil radar controllers are being co-located for providing radar control services within the airspaces. Co-location will facilitate dynamic co-ordination between the controllers, which will not only enhance safety of operations but also ensure exploitation of the second runway at KIA to its full potential.

IAF conducts ab-initio flying training for its fledgling aviation on transport aircraft and helicopters at Yelahanka air base adjacent to KIA. The close proximity between Yelahanka and the new runway at KIA requires aircraft from both airfield to fly accurately to ensure that specified minimum radar separation between two aircraft is not infringed upon.

KIA is among the fastest growing airports in the World and it is estimated that 65 million passengers per annum will use the airport as a transit point by 2024-2025.

IAF said it has been in the forefront in all discussions with a positive approach to sharing of airspace, co-location of radar controllers and formulation of safe procedures.