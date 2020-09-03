BEML bags ?842 cr mobility vehicles order for Pinaka project

BEML, a Bengaluru-based defence equipment manufacturer, has bagged an order worth ?842 crore from Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the supply of 330 high mobility vehicles, for Pinaka Project. Pinaka is a multi-barrel rocket launcher developed indigenously for the Indian Army and produced in India by involving public sector and private sector defence industries.

The multi-barrel launcher system is mounted on the highly rugged BEML truck, much acclaimed for its off-road mobility and would provide the Indian Army with vital manoeuvrability on the battlefield.

This order is a big boost to BEML, involved in the manufacturing of the high mobility vehicles with superior features under the Make in India program, thus demonstrating BEML’s efforts under the ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ initiative. The equipment will be manufactured by BEML at its Palakkad Plant in Kerala and will supply the vehicle platform to MoD in a span of three years.