Belligerent China comes within shooting range of Indian forces at Spanggur Gap, south of Pangong Tso lake

SOURCE: Times Now Digital

On a day Brigade Commander-level talks between India and China to discuss de-escalation and withdrawal of soldiers from points where they are in eyeball-to-eyeball situations remained “inconclusive”, reports have emerged that the Chinese army has mobilised thousands of troops, heavy artillery and bombers within firing range of the Indian Army positions at Spanggur Gap on the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Army has been put on high alert in wake of the Chinese military’s provocative development along the Line of Actual Control.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has made offensive deployments at Spanggur Gap, between Gurung Hill and Magar Hill, since August 30 after Indian soldiers exercised dominance on the ridge line along the southern flank of the Pangong Tso lake near Chushul in eastern Ladakh.

“Seeing the Chinese PLA troop and guns mobilisation, the Indian Army too made mirror deployments at Spanggur Gap. Both the countries’ troops and guns are within shooting range,” a government official said, according to news agency IANS.

Sources further said that China has also stationed militia squads to “consolidate the border and stabilise the Tibet region”, along with instructions to try and push back Indian soldiers from the strategic heights.

The Chinese militia includes an irregular combination of mountaineers, boxers, members of local fight clubs and other locals.

“The militia is basically a reserve force of the People’s Liberation Army. They are deployed during war time situations and to help the PLA in its military operations,” another government official claimed, adding that the militia also conduct independent operations, and provide combat support and manpower back-up to the PLA.

The Indian forces have categorically stated that they will retaliate if China provokes along the border.

Indian soldiers have occupied tactical heights overlooking Chinese positions at the northern bank of Pangong even as the PLA continues to occupy positions on Finger 4 mountain.

“Our troops have occupied some heights overlooking the positions occupied by PLA,” another source said.

The northern bank of the lake is divided into 8 ‘Fingers’ which are disputed by both sides. India claims authority on the Line of Actual Control at Finger 8 and has been keeping control of the area till Finger 4. However, altering the status quo, the Chinese side has been camping at Finger 4, and has set up barracks between Finger 5 and Finger 8.