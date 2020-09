BEL eyes foray into satellite, rocket manufacturing segments

| By

SOURCE: PTI

BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, is already a major player in ground segment of satellite communication. “BEL desires to enter into Space Electronic Systems, manufacture of small and micro satellite and address launch vehicle segment jointly with Indian private industry,” the company said in its 2019-20 annual report, uploaded on its website this week.