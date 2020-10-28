Be wary of Chinese actions, intent during military talks along LAC: Rajnath Singh warns Army’s top brass

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday, asked Army leadership to be wary of Chinese actions at disputed borders and their intent during military talks. The minister said this while addressing the Army Commanders Conference,’ an apex biannual event that formulates important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations.

Singh’s remarks come at a time when India and China are locked in a bitter standoff along the Line of Actual Control. While the two sides have held several rounds of military-level talks along the LAC, the discussions have yielded no outcome so far.

Citing sources privy to Singh’s address, news agency IANS reported that Singh pointed out that talks should be held honestly and in an atmosphere of trust to reach a solution. “Addressed the Army Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi today. I’m extremely proud of the initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army in the current security environment,” Singh said in a tweet.

“We will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the arms of our Armed forces… The Indian Army has been successful in addressing several challenges to the security and sovereignty of this country since Independence… Be it the problem of terrorism, insurgency or any external attack, the Army has played a significant role in neutralising those threats,” he further added.

