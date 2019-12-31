B’desh shuts mobile services in areas along Indian border

SOURCE: IANS

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has ordered a shutdown of mobile networks along the borders with India citing security reasons, an order estimated to affect around 10 million users, it was reported. The operators suspended networks within one kilometer of the borders with India on Monday after receiving the order, reports bdnews24. The four operators — Grameenphone, Teletalk, Robi, and Banglalink –closed around 2,000 base transceiver stations, an official of an operator told bdnews24.

“This will create problems for around 10 million users in the border areas,” the official said.

In the order, the BTRC said network coverage in the border areas will have to be suspended until further notice “for the sake of the country’s security in the current circumstances”.

“A high-level meeting of the government took this decision, following which the instructions were issued,” BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque told bdnews24, declining to give further details.

The instructions were “temporary”, he added.