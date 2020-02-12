BARC’s Bhabha Kavach will now protect the CISF

n a brief ceremony held at CISF UNIT, BARC Camp, Trombay on 6th February 2020,

Dr. A. K. Mohanty, Director BARC handed over 55 Bhabha Kavach bullet proof jackets to Shri Rajesh Ranjan, Director General, CISF in the presence of eminent dignitaries.

Bhabha Kavach developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is the lightest level III plus bullet proof jacket (6.8 kgs nominal weight) available in India. The jacket is based on indigenous hot pressed boron carbide and carbon nanotube technologies. Bhabha Kavach is an import substitute and truly a ‘Make in India’ product. Bhabha Kavach has qualified all the ballistic tests required as per the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) and the new Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The level III plus Bhabha Kavach bullet proof jacket can stop

7.62 x 39 mm hard steel core bullets fired from AK 47 rifles, 5.56 x 45mm Ball MK M bullets of Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifles and Self Load Rifles (SLR)/Bolt action rifles with a back face signature of less than 15 mm. Bhabha Kavach has also received approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs for induction into all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).