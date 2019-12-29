Bangladeshi migrants prefer Italy, France or the US, not India : Bangladesh Foreign Minister

| By

SOURCE: THE WEEK

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen was in the news recently after he cancelled his three-day visit to India. Momen has been quite critical of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which he said could weaken India’s secular character. He also challenged Home Minister Amit Shah’s allegation that minorities faced persecution in Bangladesh.

In an exclusive interview with THE WEEK, Momen clarified that his Delhi trip was cancelled because of scheduling problems and that the CAA was India’s internal issue. Momen said Bangladesh was ready to take back its citizens who had recently crossed over to India illegally, even as he stressed that his country would not take back those who had been living in India for decades. Excerpts:

The cancellation of your trip to Delhi is seen as a protest against against the CAA.

That is misconstrued, unfortunately. My foreign secretary and my minister of state were out of the country. They were attending other regional conferences. Anyone who understands diplomacy would know that for a bilateral talk, one should have a composite team. Also, parliament was in session. So how could I leave the country?

You said you would take back Bangladeshis living in India illegally, if required.

I said it based on media reports that India was planning to push back a large number of Bangladeshis. International media reported it extensively. I got back to the Indian government, but it said such reports were baseless. I have told Indian officials that if there are illegal Bangladeshis in India, they should give us relevant facts and figures. If we feel that the concern is genuine, we will take them back. We have done that in the past. But it will be done according to standard procedures based on factual data. There is an international procedure for that, which we have no problem following.

There was large-scale migration before and after the 1970s as well.

Those who have been living in India for 30 or 40 years are Indians. It will not be possible for us to accept them. Never in the past has India raised any concerns about them. We can take back those who might have gone recently. We have nothing to do with the old cases.

Do minorities face persecution in Bangladesh?

I strongly contest that. Minorities have the same rights as the majority. We do not discriminate on the basis of religion.

But then why is the issue of migration being raised now?

I am not talking about historical facts. Why would Bangladeshis go to India today when we are doing extremely well? If they want to go, then they would go to Italy, England, France or the US.

So Bangladeshis do not come to India for economic reasons?

People are, in fact, coming back. Two per cent of our population, who were living outside, have come back recently. This proves that Bangladesh is now doing better than India economically.

Are Hindus and other minorities coming back as well?

Yes, a good number of Hindus have come back. Hindus and Christians all enjoy the same rights. Hindus are in respected positions proportionate to their population. They have a significant presence in our security forces. In bureaucracy and politics, too, Hindus have considerable presence. We have no policy in our country based on religion. All are equal.

You say there is no religious persecution. But Indian data tells a different story.

I did not say there never was persecution. The allegation could have been true when we were part of Pakistan. Hindus were persecuted then, I agree. But when Bangladesh became independent, it stopped.

You have had a long history of military rule during which Hindus faced persecution.

It is true, maybe to an extent. But that cannot be compared with what Bangladesh is today. More than protection from religious persecution, there were political shelters which India gave us. Our party men were sheltered in India. But all of them have come back.

Your views on India’s National Register of Citizens?

The NRC and the CAA are India’s internal issues. Bangladesh has got nothing to do with those. India is a big country. It is natural that if something happens in India, it can have some effect on neighbouring countries like Bangladesh. For instance, the US is an economic superpower. If some thing happens to the US economy, Bangladesh will be naturally affected. I think India is quite capable of handling its own issues.

So it will not affect bilateral relations?

It will not affect bilateral relations in any way. Both India and Bangladesh are mature nations and they know how to deal with issues in their countries without outside intervention.

Your views on the Narendra Modi government?

The Modi government is very cordial. We have a solid and sound relationship based on a strong foundation.

But the cancellation of your trip has probably not gone down well in Delhi.

Our relations are built on a solid foundation and are very cordial. A cancellation or two will not affect it.

So when are you planning to come to Delhi?

That I do not know. I have no personal problem visiting Delhi, but it depends on the issues being discussed and the agenda of the meeting. We will have to work out new dates and agenda now. Officials from both countries will sit down and discuss. I do not decide about the meetings, it is for our officers to arrange those things. But, of course, I would love to go to Delhi and discuss a range of issues.

Will it include the Teesta water treaty?

The treaty is in a very advanced stage. But India has to deal with some local issues before it could be signed. From what we know, the Central government has been unable to come up with an arrangement with the West Bengal government. But the Indian government and the prime minister are firm on their positions which is very positive for Bangladesh. We are very hopeful.

