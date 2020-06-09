Bangladeshi colonies in Kerala poses threat to national security; With fake ID cards Kerala becomes safe haven

SOURCE: Janam TV Malayalam

Reports have been surfacing that illegal infiltrators in the state includes those from Bangladesh and the infiltrators themselves are revealing their original identity. It highlights that people tend to live in Kerala as Bengalis when they are originally from Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi citizen Muhammad Suhail admitted the reality to the questions posed by Janam TV. More than 15 Bangladeshis are staying in Ernakulam Cherai Kuzhuppilly with a fake ID card from their homeland. After infiltrating into Bengal, they came to Kerala. They have made Kerala a safe haven to live illegally without legal documents. Some others create fake documents with the help of agents.

Mohammed Suhail and Mohammed Rubail, who initially lied about being Bengalis, ran into a series of questions and finally admitted to being Bangladeshis.

This report has landed government in a trouble for they stated that there are no Bangladeshis in Kerala.