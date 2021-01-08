Bangladesh seeks Pakistan apology for 1971 genocide

Bangladesh has asked Pakistan to offer an official apology for the genocide committed against people of the country during the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. The State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Shahriar Alam told the High Commissioner of Pakistan Imran Ahmed Siddiqui in Dhaka on Thursday that the apology along with completing the repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in Bangladesh and settling the issue of the division of assets was important for resolving the outstanding bilateral issues with Pakistan.

The Pakistani High Commissioner had paid a courtesy visit to the State Minister Shahriar Alam in Dhaka on Thursday.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister urged Pakistan to grant access to more Bangladeshi products under the SAFTA provisions and to relax the negative list and other trade barriers.