Bangladesh invites Modi to its I-Day event

| By

SOURCE: The Tribune

Bangladesh has invited PM Narendra Modi to visit Dhaka on March 26 next year to jointly celebrate the country’s Independence Day with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina, according to Bangladesh media.

“We’ve invited him and they agreed in principle,” reports quoted Bangladesh Foreign Minister DAK Abdul Momen as having said after meeting new Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Sunday. There was no confirmation from the MEA so far. “Our victory is India’s victory. We should celebrate together,” said the foreign minister.