Bangladesh dismisses reports on MoS Foreign Affairs skipping India’s key dialogue

Bangladesh has taken exception to media reports about its Minister of State for External Affairs skipping Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier foreign policy event. “Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noticed few misleading news items published in different media regarding the supposed visit of State Minister for Foreign Affairs to participate in Raisina Dialouge in New Delhi organized by Overseas Research Foundation (ORF),” according to Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Ministry statement.

The Ministry would like to convey that Sate Minister Md Shahriar Alam was invited as a speaker in the Raisina Dialouge which coincides with his visit to UAE to accompany the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

“As such State Minister Alam could not avail the participation. A regret letter, on this regard, has already been communicated with ORF. It may be noted that there was no bilateral engagement scheduled during the visit. The inability of his participation has no other connection.”