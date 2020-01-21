Awantipora encounter: Indian Army jawan, SPO of J&K Police martyred; terrorist killed

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

An Indian Army jawan and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have lost their lives during the encounter in Pulwama’s Awantipora. One terrorist was also neutralised in the fierce gunbattle that started on Tuesday morning.

According to the initial reports, the encounter between terrorists and security forces took place in Satpokhran Khrew area of Awantipora. According to inputs received, the encounter broke out on in a dense forest area in south Kashmir today morning after security forces received inputs of the presence of at least 2-3 terrorists in the region.

The identity and affiliation of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained. The development comes a day after three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian. One of the terrorists killed has been identified as Adil Sheikh, responsible for looting eight weapons from the residence of former People’s Democratic Party MLA Ajaj Mir from Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar on September 29, 2018.