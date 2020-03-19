‘Avoid handshakes’: CISF?issues Covid-19 to-do list

| By

SOURCE: ANI

Avoiding handshakes, wearing personal protective gear such as mask and gloves, and maintaining distance with suspected coronavirus patients at airports are among the guidelines issued by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to its personnel on Thursday.

The paramilitary force, which guards key airports in the country, compiled a list of dos and don’ts in the wake of the fast-spreading and highly contagious Covid-19 disease that has so far infected over 160 people and killed three in India. According to the guidelines, the aviation security group will follow a “minimum touch concept” while checking and frisking passengers.

The guidelines asked CISF personnel to use alcohol-based hand sanitisers and step aside sneezing passengers while frisking. Do not to sneeze in gloves and touch the passengers, it said.

In case of any symptomatic passenger, advise them to visit health help desk, medical clinic at airport or APHO (Airport Health Organization),” the guidelines said.

Do not touch luggage without gloves, the guidelines added, also prescribing that trays and tokens be sanitised properly and regular medical check-ups be done on canine squads. “…be vigilant and isolate someone in a queue coughing or sneezing,” the to-do list said.

The personnel were also advised to maintain personal hygiene and avoid eating and drinking out.