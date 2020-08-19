‘Avoid ethnic slurs, personal insults’: CRPF’s social media guidelines for jawans

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday issued social media guidelines for jawans, directing them to refrain from using ethnic slurs or sharing any objectionable content on the social media platforms.

In its detailed guidelines, the paramilitary force said warned that personnel will be personally liable for the content they are sharing on social media. The force cautioned the jawans against “using ethnic slurs, personal insults, obscenity, or engaging in any conduct that would not be accepted as a government servant, including gossips about your work and colleagues.”

The jawans have also been directed not to make adverse comments on government policies or make political/religious statements in any public forum.

‘Don’t post photo in uniform’

The paramilitary force has also asked its personnel to avoid using the photo in uniform as a profile picture on any social media platforms. “No uploading of pictures with weapons on such sites even in civvies,” it added.

The CRPF issued the guidelines with an aim “to protect the force personnel from cyber-attacks and espionage on social media.”

“Devices (Smartphones, tabs, etc.) which are used for accessing social media accounts to the critical areas of the office such as conference/meeting rooms. Do not share classified information obtained through the official channel or otherwise. Do not provide personal information that scam artists or identity thieves could use,” the guidelines read, ANI reported.

Don’t share photographs in identity cards

“Do not use the government Emblem, etc. in your posts. Do not share photographs taken while wearing identity cards or clothing accessories that would reveal information about your organisation. Do not share anything through a non-authorised platform (even if it is unclassified),” it added.

The force also said that special care should be taken with regards to sharing manpower issues, promotions, local orders, etc., which may also give an opportunity to the adversaries in gathering intelligence.