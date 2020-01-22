Avadi Ordnance Factory doubles the manufacturing capacity of Battle Tanks for Indian army

SOURCE: NEWS ON AIR

The engine manufacturing capacity for the battle tanks in the Indian Ordnance Board’s Engines Factory near Chennai has been more than doubled to 750 per annum. It was earlier fixed at 350 engines per year. The Board Chairman Hari Mohan told reporters at the factory premises today, the capacity augmentation is to meet the increasing demand of the Indian Army.

He inaugurated the new Flexible Manufacturing System-FMS in the factory today. He said, the new system is the first to be installed in any of the Ordnance Factories in the country to help increase productivity.

The General Manager of the factory R.Shyam Sunder said the FMS system has been ordered at the cost of Rs. 148.4 crores. He said the amount is less by Rs.50 crores as compared to the sanctioned cost.