Automated handwash dispenser developed by ISRO lab

SOURCE: THE HINDU

A technical hand at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has developed a touch-free dispenser for handwash liquid and water which could prove valuable in the battle against COVID-19. The VSSC, which is a lead unit of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), handed over a prototype of the dispenser to Indian Air Force’s Southern Air Command (SAC) here on Tuesday.

The handy, sensor-equipped dispenser, which issues handwash liquid and water in a pre-determined sequence and interval, was conceived, designed and developed by Biju P., Senior Technical Assistant at the Composites Entity of the VSSC.

While washing the hands with soap and water is an essential component of the battle against COVID-19, manual operation of the soap container and tap itself poses a danger of transmission. This dilemma led Biju to develop the automated dispenser during the lockdown.

“First, a little water is dispensed to wet your hand. Then the hand wash is issued, and you get around 15 seconds to give a good rub. After that, water is issued for another eight seconds,” Biju, who hails from Malappuram, said.

Being a 100% touch-free operation, the microcontroller-based device is ideal for public spaces. It also ensures hand-washing without water wastage, the VSSC said.

Weighing less than one kg, it has a battery backup. There is a provision to use solar power costs which costs around ?2,000 to develop.

Air Vice Marshal R.N.Medikeri, Senior Maintenance Staff Officer, SAC, received the prototype in the presence of VSSC director S. Somanath.