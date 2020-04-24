Attempt by India to link coronavirus with Pakistan, Muslims has failed: DG ISPR

The Pakistan Army on Friday said India’s attempt to “link coronavirus with Muslims and Pakistan has failed badly” and has been criticised by the whole world. Addressing the media, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar added that New Delhi has been promoting Hindutva and saffron terrorism.

“The fire of hatred which was first ignited in Indian Kashmir has now spread across India,” he said. “Saffronisation of Indian military and polity is a sad spectre that the world can ill-afford under the present circumstances.” General Babar further said the Indian army and its leadership unsuccessfully tried to push the false narrative.

“Recent comments made by the Indian Army against Pakistan shows India’s growing frustration and demoralisation due to their failures,” he said. Maj Gen Iftikhar added that the whole world is facing the crises due to the coronavirus pandemic and the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had also called for a global cease-fire, however, despite the crisis, India is still adamant on promoting their RSS agenda in the region.

Referring to the Line of Control (LoC), the military spokesperson said New Delhi has violated the, DG ISPR said: “India has violated the cease-fire agreement 850 times since the beginning of this year, deliberately targeting the civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC)”.

He elaborated further and said since the emergence of the first case of coronavirus, India has violated the cease-fire agreement 456 times in which a child was martyred and 31 people had been injured.