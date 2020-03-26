Attack on Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul ‘extremely reprehensible’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on March 25 termed as “extremely reprehensible” the terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul in which 25 worshippers were killed, and said he is praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

At least 25 worshippers were killed and eight others injured when heavily armed suicide bombers blasted their way into a prominent gurdwara on March 25 in the heart of Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority Sikh community in the strife-torn country.

The Islamic State (IS) terror group, which has targeted Sikhs before in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the attack on the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at about 07.45 (local time) as 150 worshippers were inside the building.

“The terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul is extremely reprehensible. My heart goes out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this heinous act against humanity. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the minister said on Twitter.