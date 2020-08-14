Atmanirbhar Push: Rajnath Singh Launches Indigenised Konkurs Missile Test Equipment

| By

SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV

Days after giving the Atmanirbhar push to the Defence sector with an embargo on the import of 101 items, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched Konkurs Missile Test Equipment and Konkurs Launcher Test Equipment, which have been indigenously designed and developed by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). Earlier the products were imported from Russia.

The Konkurs Missile Test Equipment (KMTE) and Konkurs Launcher Test Equipment (KLTE) are designed for checking the serviceability of Konkurs – M Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Konkurs – M Missile Launchers respectively.

India’s treasury will see a substantial foreign exchange saving after the indigenisation of the products.

The two indigenised products were virtually launched by the Defence Minister from Delhi in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Secretary (Defence) Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar, senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and CMD, BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Directors, CVO and senior officials present at Hyderabad.