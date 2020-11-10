At SCO summit, PM Modi asks China, Pakistan to respect India’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

| By

SOURCE: PTI

In a stern message to China and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said all member nations of the SCO should respect each others’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The remarks by Modi at a virtual summit of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) came in the backdrop of the Sino-India border row in eastern Ladakh, as also Islamabad’s attempt to internationalise Kashmir issue and indulge in cross-border terrorism against India.

The Prime Minister delivered the message in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who were among the heads of governments attending the summit, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Referring to India’s participation in strengthening connectivity among nations, Modi said,”India believes that to enhance connectivity it is important that we move forward while respecting one another’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

In his address, the Prime Minister also hit out at those making repeated attempts to “unnecessarily” bring bilateral issues to the SCO in violation of the grouping’s foundational principles, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.

“India has always been resolute in working in sync with principles laid out in the SCO charter. But it is unfortunate that there have been repeated efforts to unnecessarily bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda which is in violation of the SCO spirit,” Modi said.

Referring to COVID-19, Modi said India will use its capacity in production and distribution of vaccines to help the entire humanity in fighting the pandemic.

In this difficult time of unprecedented epidemic, India’s pharma industry sent essential medicines to over 150 countries, he said.