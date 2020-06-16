20 Indian Soldiers Killed: Sources; 43 Chinese Casualties: ANI

SOURCE: NDTV

Twenty Indian soldiers including a Colonel were killed in a “violent face-off” on Monday night with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, government sources told NDTV, in the most serious escalation at the border in five decades, at a time soldiers of both sides were in the process of disengagement. More than 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed or seriously injured, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

India said the clashes happened “as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there”, rebutting China’s claims that Indian soldiers cross the border. This is the first fatal clash since 1975 between India and China, who fought a border war in 1962. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with military chiefs twice as India discussed a response to the huge development.